Regina police are investigating after several shots were fired into a business in the 300 block of Victoria Avenue E. early Saturday morning.

Police said nobody was injured in the shooting, which was reported at about 5:10 a.m. CST.

Regina police said they are actively investigating to find the shooter.

Westbound traffic on Victoria Avenue has been diverted at Harvey Street while police investigate the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Regina Police Service on 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.