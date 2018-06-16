Vehicles in shop destroyed and damaged in Yorkton three-alarm fire

Several vehicles are charred and burnt after fire hit a business in Yorkton that had moved the vehicles to avoid them getting hit by hail, according to the city's fire chief.

Trevor Morrissey estimated that as many as 20 to 25 vehicles had been moved into the business's shop on June 10 because there was hail in the forecast.

The fire department got the call a fire had started at the business just after 11 p.m. on that evening.

"We did an indirect attack from the exterior because of the amount of vehicles in the shop," said Morrissey, noting that because of the combustible presence of acetylene and oxygen, and the risk to firefighters, the department deemed it a three-alarm fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames after three hours, he said.

Several vehicles were destroyed by a fire at a Yorkton business on the night of June 10. (Submitted photo.)

The shop saw extensive damage to the vehicles inside, with many of the vehicles being newer models, he said. Some vehicles were completely destroyed, while others sustained extensive smoke damage.

The attached business space was saved from destruction, even though it too suffered smoke damage, according to Morrissey.