Regina police search for suspects in trailer break-in, shooting

Regina police are investigating an incident in which a group ransacked a trailer and shot the tenant inside before leaving the scene, early Sunday morning.

Victim's injuries minor and not life-threatening, police say

Regina police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting at the Glen Elm Trailer Court. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Police were called to the Glen Elm Trailer Court at 6:50 a.m. CST, responding to a report of a firearm being shot.

A group had broken into a trailer, wreaked havoc on the contents inside and left. While leaving, one of the suspects shot the tenant. The victim's injuries were minor, and not life-threatening. 

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 306-777-6500. 

