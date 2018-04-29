Regina police search for suspects in trailer break-in, shooting

Regina police are investigating an incident in which a group ransacked a trailer and shot the tenant inside before leaving the scene early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Glen Elm Trailer Court at 6:50 a.m. CST, responding to a report of a firearm being shot.

A group had broken into a trailer, wreaked havoc on the contents inside and left. While leaving, one of the suspects shot the tenant. The victim's injuries were minor, and not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 306-777-6500.