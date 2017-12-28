This year wasn't much different from holidays past, with the YWCA and the Salvation Army operating at capacity.

But the combination of bone-chilling wintry conditions and the holiday season forced several shelters to find alternative accommodations for those who were turned away.

"The cold weather strategy has really helped Regina over the last number of years and it's only getting stronger," said Wayne McDonough, executive director of the Salvation Army Waterson Centre, referring of the province's commitment to ensure service providers work together to find a safe shelter for those in need if they can't provide it.

The inside of the the Salvation Army's Waterson Centre. (Brian Rodgers/CBC News)

YWCA partners with cold weather strategy

"Since the cold weather hit we've certainly had to connect people to some other supports," said Alexis Losie, senior director of operations at the YWCA.

On several occasions, all 27 beds at the YWCA's temporary shelter for women and children, My Aunt's Place, were full and 52 beds at Waterson were full.

Available shelter beds listed online

When any shelter hits capacity, workers contact the Regina non-profit Mobile Crisis Services to address the needs of clients.

'It's really scary to think about the reality of a woman, let alone a woman with children, not somewhere safe in this weather.' - Alexis Losie, senior director of operations at the YWCA

Available shelter beds throughout Regina are listed online, which helps the mobile crisis team coordinate a safe place to stay.

"It's really scary to think about the reality of a woman, let alone a woman with children, not somewhere safe in this weather," said Losie.

If you see anyone in Regina who needs help in the cold, you can contact the mobile crisis line at 306-757-0127.