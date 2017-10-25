RCMP are looking for three suspects after a business in Shellbrook, Sask. was broken into and items like a laptop and prescription drugs were stolen.

It happened at a business on Main Street at 4:15 a.m. CST The suspects damaged the front door of the business to get in.

RCMP believe the same three suspects also attempted to break into a business in Leask, Sask. — a village just over 30 kilometres southwest of Shellbrook — the same night.

RCMP have obtained surveillance footage of the three suspects, and are asking for the public's help in locating one male and two female suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shellbrook is located about 45 kilometres west of Prince Albert, Sask.