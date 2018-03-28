Shawna Oochoo is no longer the executive director of White Pony Lodge in Regina, the organization she helped found in 2016.

White Pony Lodge is a non-profit community based organization that runs a citizen patrol of Regina's North Central neighbourhood, and offers programming to help young people get out of gangs.

Oochoo posted to Facebook Tuesday she was notified of the board's decision to fire her. She said she will be releasing a formal statement in response to her firing at a later time.

"What I can say is that this move is not reconciliation-based and is rooted in power and politics," said Oochoo.

Heather Fox Griffith, a board member with the non-profit organization, said the decision was made after hours of "fairly stressful conversation" at a board meeting Saturday.

"The reality is that, financially, we are not in a position to maintain and support an executive director waged position. We just simply don't have the money," said Fox Griffith.

Around 8-10 volunteers usually set out on White Pony Lodge's weekend street patrols. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

"It's not that we are planning on going out and hiring someone new. It's not Shawna who we fired. It was the position that we're not able to support financially."

Fox Griffith said Oochoo's was the only paid position at White Pony Lodge. She said the organization had funding for the youth gang exit pilot program, and all other funding was through community donations. The pilot program ended at the end of January.

Once it was over, there was no longer enough money to support any kind of paid position.

But in a Wednesday Facebook post, Oochoo wrote that there was an agreement drawn up that would allow her to carry out her responsibilities and duties as a volunteer executive director.

"This move was not because of a lack of funding as it was politically motivated," said Oochoo in the post.

Fox Griffith said "the board recognizes and respects the dedication and the work that Shawna Oochoo has contributed."

She said the decision was made to "ensure the longevity and sustainability of White Pony Lodge and the works that we're doing."