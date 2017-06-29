Twelve jurors in Regina spent another day deliberating Thursday whether three men are guilty of bludgeoning a 54-year-old man to death.

The jury has been sequestered since Tuesday and has yet to reach a verdict. It has asked for clarification from the judge on several points, including legal terminology and DNA samples.

The jurors are tasked with coming up with verdicts for Joshua Wilson, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Johnathon Peepeetch,26 — the trio charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Roderick Douglas.

During the five-week trial, court heard from the Crown that Douglas, who was a pipefitter, attended an alcohol- and cocaine-fuelled party in the 1600 block of Toronto Street on Aug. 7, 2014, before he was robbed and beaten with tools.

His body was discovered on the outskirts of the city on Aug. 9, 2014.

Shawn Roderick Douglas. (Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services)

In closing arguments, the accused men and their defence lawyers pointed fingers at each other and the Crown prosecutors.

The jury must determine if: