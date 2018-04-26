Convicted murderer sentenced as youth sent to Prince Albert penitentiary

A convicted killer who was a teenager at the time his offence has now been sent to a federal penitentiary after a placement hearing on April 10. He was convicted of murdering 54-year-old Shawn Roderick Douglas in August 2014.

The man, who was 17 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty on April, 7, 2017. He received a sentence of four and a half years from that date, plus four years of community supervision.

The man, now 20, had been serving some time at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre but aged out and opted to go to Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

He cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Seven people, including two youths, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Douglas' death. Charges against three of the accused have since been stayed.

Joshua Wilson, 26, Dennis Thompson, 35, and Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, were sentenced in June 2017 to life in prison without eligibility of parole for 25 years back for the August 2014 killing. They have appealed their convictions and sentences.

Shawn Roderick Douglas died of blunt force trauma after he was beaten to death with tools in Aug. 2014. (Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services)

Douglas was beaten to death after a cocaine and alcohol-fuelled party turned deadly on Aug. 7, 2014.

During the trial for Peepeetch, Wilson and Thompson, the court heard how Douglas had attended a party where he was assaulted and robbed.

Douglas was stuffed into a trunk and taken to a wooded area northeast of Regina. He was then beaten to death with tools while he was restrained. His body was found two days after his death.

Douglas' death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to the head.