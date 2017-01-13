As temperatures are expected to rise this weekend and into next week, SGI recommends homeowners clear the snow off their roofs before it melts to avoid an ice dam.

Ice dams can form when temperatures fluctuate below and above freezing. If snow on a roof melts but can't drain properly, it can pool and re-freeze, forming an ice dam.

"Ice dams can cause significant damage to your home, starting with your shingles, soffit and roof and even spreading to the ceiling, walls, and contents of your home," said Don Thompson, executive vice-president and chief operating officer with SGI Canada, in a press release.

Professional roof cleaners are kept busy by the fluctuating temperatures and heavy snowfall. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

SGI Canada recommends these steps to protect your home from ice dams:

Keep the amount of snow on your roof to a minimum. Use a roof rake or hire a professional to clear the snow away for safety reasons. Don't go up on the roof yourself.

Keep gutters and downspouts free of snow, ice buildup and icicles so there's a ready path for melting snow and ice to drain.

Ensure your attic is properly insulated and ventilated to prevent heat from inside your home leaking into the attic and causing snow of the roof to melt. A roofing contractor can provide assistance if needed.

Thompson also reminds homeowners to talk to their insurance broker to find out if coverage for ice dams is included in their home insurance policy, should they need it.

"Just keep in mind the coverage has to be in place before damage occurs, so it's a good idea to have that conversation with your broker sooner rather than later," said Thompson.

SGI also advises if you have an ice dam that results in damages, do what you can to prevent further damage and contact your insurance broker as soon as possible to file a claim.