SGI suing drunk driver in death of Regina man

SGI has filed a lawsuit against a repeat drunk driver convicted of killing a Regina man nearly four years ago.

In 2014, Brian Okemahwasin, who had four previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, drove through a red light going 94 kilometres an hour while his blood-alcohol limit was almost four times over the legal limit, according to court documents.

He crashed into the vehicle of 61-year-old Garry Tatham, who died instantly.

Okemahwasin was sentenced to nine years in prison and SGI agreed to compensate Tatham's family $150,000.

Recently, SGI filed a statement of claim against Okemahwasin, wanting him to pay that money back to the Crown corporation, plus interest and legal expenses.

"This is one way SGI keeps insurance costs low for customers, but it's also a way to hold people responsible for making choices that kill and seriously injure people, and cause significant property damage," said SGI in a statement.

"If someone chooses to drive impaired and is responsible for killing or injuring someone, or damaging property, SGI will take steps to hold that party responsible and recover funds it has paid out," the statement said.

SGI filed a similar lawsuit against two Saskatoon bars that served Catherine McKay before she drove intoxicated and killed the Van de Vorst family, including two children and their parents.

In the statement, SGI says they will continue to file these type of lawsuits to deter people from driving intoxicated.

"The fact that they're going to go after drivers is a strong message for SGI to send," said Andrew Murie, CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada).

"It's appropriate for SGI to collect that money from this individual." he said.

"Why should the taxpayers of Saskatchewan have to pay for that?"

Before the incident, Okemahwasin was convicted of more than 200 offences in 23 years, many of which revolved around alcohol.