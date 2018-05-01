Sask. speeding fines have gone up

​Speeders in Saskatchewan will be digging deeper into their pockets to pay tickets, as fines have been bumped up as of May 1.

Not only will the rates for all speeding tickets be raised by $30, per-kilometre fines will now be doubled as well. Previously it was $1 for every kilometre over the speed limit, but as of May 1 it's $2.

The government announced the decision in mid-March. It said speeding fines haven't been changed since 1993, and it was time to do so.

Speed sometimes kills - Sergeant Todd Gall, Regina Police Service Traffic Safety Unit

In April, a traffic safety blitz netted more than 4,000 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving.

"Speeding is one of the leading factors in traffic-related deaths and injuries," said SGI spokesman Tyler McMurchy.

There were more than 124,000 speeding convictions in Saskatchewan in 2016, equal to one ticket for every 6.5 people in the province.

An April traffic blitz netted more than 4,000 tickets for speeding or aggressive driving in Saskatchewan. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina Police also want drivers to slow down.

Sergeant Todd Gall, who heads-up the traffic and safety unit, says that speeding habits don't change with the seasons.

"Speed sometimes kills," Gall said. "We have to consider the situation if you collided with a small kid or anybody."

McMurchy said changing drivers' habits involves several factors.

"When there are stronger penalties, when there is good enforcement of them and people are aware of what those penalties are, that's how you change behaviour," he said.

This increase is expected to bring in $6.4 million of additional revenue for the province.