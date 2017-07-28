Being a good "wingman" can reduced the number of traffic accidents tied to drinking and driving, Saskatchewan Government Insurance says.

That's the thrust of "Be a Good Wingman," a campaign launched by the SGI on Friday that challenges people to stop their friends from drinking and driving, regardless of how uncomfortable it might make them feel.

Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for SGI, said people should hold themselves responsible for getting their friends home safely.

"A real wingman is a good friend, and don't let your friend die or cause someone else's death because you didn't take an action," Hargrave said. "You be that responsible one and make that good decision for them."

Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for SGI, encourages everyone to "take action" if a friend wants to drink and drive. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Hargrave said the campaign is a "call to action" for anyone who sees a friend trying to drive intoxicated.

"When your friend has had too much to drink and you know he's [or she's] over .08, be a good wingman. Get him a cab, get him a ride home, be a designation driver, do something," Hargrave said.

Teaming up with Regina establishments

Bars and restaurants around Regina are partnering with SGI on the campaign. The official launch was held at Victoria's Tavern downtown.

"We just really care about our community and our customers here, and we want to do our part in reducing impaired driving in the province. We know it's a big problem," said Chantelle Kraushaar, co-general manager of Victoria's Tavern.

Saskatchewan continues to have one of the highest drinking and driving rates in the country.

Preliminary numbers show 54 people died and 456 were injured in 1,086 crashes involving drugs or alcohol in 2016.

The campaign marks the beginning of SGI's traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving, which runs through August.