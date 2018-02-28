On Wednesday, SGI announced it had reached out of court settlements in lawsuits filed against two Saskatoon establishments which served an impaired driver who killed a family of four in January 2016.

Catherine McKay was given a 10-year sentence in July 2016 after she struck and killed married couple Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst, and their two children, Kamryn and Miguire.

"Liquor establishments have a legal responsibility to take action if someone they are serving is about to drive after drinking," said Tyler McMurchy, manager of media relations for SGI.

"SGI took this action to hold these particular liquor establishments accountable and SGI has said it intends to consider legal action in similar cases where the evidence merits."

The suits were filed in July 2017 against Industrial Kitchen & Bar and Crackers Licensed Cocktail & Dining Room, which both served McKay the night of the fatal crash.

SGI said the terms of the settlements will not be disclosed.

McKay's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when her vehicle struck the car carrying the Van de Vorst family at the intersection of Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road, north of Saskatoon.

It was the first time SGI had ever filed a lawsuit in a case like this, according to McMurchy.

Catherine McKay received a 10 year sentence. In addition, SGI also filed a statement of claim against her in July. (Victoria Dinh/CBC)

SGI also filed a statement of claim against McKay in July while she was incarcerated. No statement of defence was filed and the court ruled against her.

That judgment allows the Crown corporation to collect the money which was paid out in the claims filed to SGI.

"We are satisfied with the results," McMurchy said.

"We do commend Saskatchewan liquor establishments who work to ensure the safety of their customers and others on the road, through calling a safe ride for them or in some cases even providing a safe ride at their own cost."