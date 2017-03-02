SGI and the owner of half of a duplex in Regina are suing for more than $100,000 after a drug-related explosion and fire that originated in the neighbour's half of the building on Feb. 24, 2015.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance and Patricia Wilson filed the claim last month against four people, all of whom were initially charged in relation to the blast.

The explosion and house fire at 152 Cooper Cres. two years ago sent three men to hospital, two with serious injuries.

The building, a duplex, was severely damaged by the blast. Police determined the explosion was the result of illegal drug activity in the home.

The plaintiffs are seeking $107,158.99 for damages to the dwelling, plus other expenses, costs and undetermined amounts.

Allegations in the statement of claim have not been proven in court.

Police said three men were in the home and taken to hospital following an explosion and fire at a duplex on Feb. 24, 2015. (CBC)

The defendants include Bernice Bloor, Adel Essid, Bradley Keck and Kyle Siller.

Keck was sentenced 18 months in relation to the explosion for production of a scheduled substance (cannabis resin and marijuana) and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The other three defendants had their charges stayed.

The defendants have 20 days from the date the claim was issued to file a statement of defence. On Thursday, SGI said no statement of defence had been filed thus far.