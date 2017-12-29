SGI is asking Saskatchewan residents to resolve to drive sober in 2018.

Saskatchewan's rate of impaired drivers has been the highest in Canada. In 2016, 57 people were killed in collisions involving alcohol or drugs on Saskatchewan roads. There were 1,100 collisions involving drugs or alcohol and 464 injuries in the province.

"Those numbers are all too high for something that is 100 per cent preventable," said Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson for SGI.

"We'd like [drivers] to keep it in mind year-round that impaired driving is just not worth the risk," he said.

Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson for SGI, said resolving to drive sober is one New Year's resolution everyone should keep in 2018. (Dann McKenzie/CBC)

Vehicles may be seized

Since Jan. 1, 2017, experienced drivers with .04-.08 blood alcohol content will have their vehicle seized for three days and their licence suspended. There is also a zero-tolerance policy for drivers under 21 using drugs or alcohol.

"That's on top of any fines or jail time that the courts impose," said McMurchy.

It's hoped that more deaths caused by drunk drivers can be prevented through the strengthened laws and enforcement.

"Anyone can be a victim of impaired driving. It's not just the person that's out there driving that's a danger to themselves. They're a danger to everyone," said Michelle Okere, regional manager with MADD Canada.

"I've personally had to do that door knock and tell a parent that their child isn't coming home, strictly due to impaired driving," said Sgt. Ian Barr with the Regina Police Service.

"It's the most terrible thing a police officer can have to do, because you know when you are walking up to that door that you're about to ruin someone's life."

Plan a safe ride home

Saskatchewan drivers can expect to see high police enforcement on New Year's Eve and into the new year, so SGI and police are urging people to plan a safe ride home.

Barr says the police presence on New Year's Eve will be similar to other holidays, such as Canada Day. There will be additional members out doing check stops, and police ask the public to report any impaired drivers by calling 911.

On New Year's Eve, Saskatchewan residents can take the bus for free with the Ding in the New Year program available in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw. (Dann McKenzie/CBC)

For New Year's Eve, Saskatchewan residents can take the bus for free with the Ding in the New Year program available in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Yorkton and The Battlefords. All bus services are running until around 2:30 or 3 a.m., depending on the city.

Operation Red Nose is also running on New Year's Eve in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Yorkton and The Battlefords. It's a volunteer-driven ride service that takes you and your vehicle home safely.