Saskatchewan Government Insurance is suing the City of Regina over a series collisions on Lewvan Drive it says happened as a result of an underground water leak that left a patch of ice on the road.

Six statements of claim were filed at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina this past fall from the incident, which spanned five days in November 2016.

"When any loss results in a payout to a policyholder, SGI will consider all recovery opportunities available to it, which is how we keep our insurance costs low for our customers," communications manager Tyler McMurchy wrote in an email to CBC News this week.

"However, it's rare that SGI files a statement of claim related to road condition/snow clearing unless there have been damages to numerous vehicles from the same hazard, and where the hazard has been left unmarked and has not been repaired."

According to the statement of claim, SGI alleges the city was negligent, stating the city failed to warn motorists through proper signs about the unsafe road conditions.

"It knew or ought to have known that the presence of leaking water on the roadway during freezing winter conditions would pose a hazard and danger to the public," it reads.

SGI is claiming a total of $82,000 in damages.

In its statement of defence, the city denies the collisions were caused by ice on the roadway, explaining it was the motorists who failed to take proper precautions while driving.

"The city denies it owes a duty to post signage or otherwise give notice that ice may be present on a municipal roadway in Regina in November. Ice is a common occurrence on roadways in Saskatchewan."

McMurchy said since 2016, SGI has sued the city seven times, including these six claims.