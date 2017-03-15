The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union is filing a legal challenge against the provincial government, alleging the government has been acting in bad faith by proposing public sector wage rollbacks.

The challenge says the government has undermined pension and union benefits as well as the ability of the SGEU to bargain on behalf of its members.

The challenge has been filed with the Labour Relations Board.

In a news release, SGEU president Bob Bymoen accused the government of breaching the bargaining process and employment laws.

The bad faith allegations stem from the government's move to privatize cleaning services in government buildings — which the SGEU has called "mean-spirited."

"Our members should not be hearing about wage cuts, job losses, rollbacks, and unpaid days off through the media," the release said.

When contacted for comment, a government spokesperson said it was the first they had heard of the application and deferred comment until the challenge received a more in-depth look.

A spokesperson from the SGEU was unavailable for comment Wednesday morning.