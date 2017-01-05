Bob Bymoen, president of the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union, is claiming Minister of Social Services Tina Beaudry-Mellor refuses to meet with the union to discuss social services vacancies in northern Saskatchewan.

Bymoen said in a press release that Beaudry-Mellor called off a Jan. 10 meeting with the union regarding the more than 30 vacant positions in northern Saskatchewan because she said the issue was one which should be discussed at the bargaining table.

Deputy Minister of Social Services Greg Miller responded in a statement Thursday that Beaudry-Mellor requested Bymoen contact Miller or Natalie Huber, assistant deputy minister, about any concerns the union may have about front-line child and family services workers.

"That invitation remains open," Miller said in the statement.

Proper staffing is not something that can be bargained, Bymoen said.

Saskatchewan Minister of Social Services Tina Beaudry-Mellor asked SGEU president Bob Bymoen to contact the ministry with concerns about front-line child and family services workers, according to Deputy Minister Greg Miller. (CBC)

"This is an issue of the ministry needing to recognize necessary staffing levels ... so that proper services can be provided to clients," Bymoen said. "We can only negotiate ... we can't compel it to hire more people."

Bymoen said the northern vacancies are "especially disconcerting" and it is "disturbing that the minister doesn't want to work with us to find solutions."

"[Northern communities] are grappling with severe and complex social problems, including devastating suicides among young people. For these reasons, the number of vacancies in the north is especially alarming, and the ministry should be taking immediate steps to fill these vacancies to ensure the critical needs of northerners are met," Bymoen said.

Miller said hires have already been made across the province, including some in northern communities.

More interviews for positions will take place in the coming weeks, he added. Miller said the challenge lies in recruiting people for these positions.

"We need qualified applicants to apply on those positions," he said in his statement.

He said the ministry has reached out to post-secondary institutions in the province, seeking availability for recent and upcoming graduates in social work programs.

To alleviate some of the pressure on front-line workers, social workers from other offices have been deployed to northern Saskatchewan in the interim. This will continue until there are adequate staffing numbers to work with the people who need the services.