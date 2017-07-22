If you've ever purchased a calendar with the intention of having something provocative to look at, robots might not be the first things that come to mind — until now.

Saskatoon visual artist Andrei Feheregyhazi is trying to raise funds with a Kickstarter campaign to create the 2018 Sexy Robot Pin-Up Calendar.

"I was working on robot designs for a comic book that I'm planning to release down the road and I took joy in the fact that I had one [robot] that was just a box with an eyeball and two arms," Feheregyhazi told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition when asked how he came up with the idea.

Saskatoon artist Andrei Feheregyhazi is trying to find a way to blend the world of robots with our pursuit for romance - all in just a 2018 calendar. (Facebook)

Feheregyhazi said he showed the drawing to a lady sitting close by and she recommended drawing the robot with "sexy legs."

The pin-ups feature traffic lights as can-can dancers, a french maid robot and a furnace.

Creating the calendar

The Kickstarter campaign has set a goal of $9,000 and describes the calendar as "featuring adorable robots trying their best to look sexy and romance their way into your hearts."

"I like the idea of things that don't understand human attraction trying their best to represent human attraction," said Feheregyhazi.