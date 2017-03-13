Joshua Sewap says he isn't an artist — he was just bored one day, so he decided to build a nearly 16-foot-tall snowman.

Originally, the snowman was about 12 feet tall and was part of the annual Pelican Narrows Winter Festival. Sewap said someone dropped by to take some pictures of the towering figure. She told Sewap there were taller snowmen across town.

Enlisting the help of a cousin, the snowman received some additions and the new edition stood nearly 16 feet, Sewap said.

Sewap then decided to join a snow sculpture competition which, like the snowman competition, had no entry fee and created a burbot.

Sewap decided to make his snowman taller after he was informed there were taller snowmen in the area. (Supplied by Joshua Sewap)

Sewap says he won both competitions, despite entering at the last second.

"It feels good," he told CBC. "I'm proud of myself."

As part of the snow sculpture competition, Sewap created a burbot which he estimates is around 16 feet long as well as a man ice fishing. (Supplied by Joshua Sewap)

Sewap said the snowmen around Pelican Narrows were made by people who had been winning the competitions for the last few years.

Building the snowman required the use of multiple ladders and a delicate balance of weight as to not have the frosty giant topple over, Sewap said.

Sewap said his snowman stands at 15 feet, 11 inches tall. (Supplied by Joshua Sewap)

At one point, the snowman was nearly decapitated by the weight of its own monstrous head, he said.

The entire process took him about three days, he estimates.

The two competitions netted Sewap $600, which he split with his cousin, Emile Beatty.

Sewap said he saved some of the money and used some to buy groceries.

Sewap hinted at the possibility of an entry into Saturday's Montreal Lake Walleye Derby.