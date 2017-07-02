Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southern Saskatchewan.

The weather service said conditions are favourable for storms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

The alert applies to the following regions:

Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle, Lucky Lake

Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills

Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte, Craik

Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach

Environment Canada said the weather watch could be extended eastward later in the day depending on where the storms develop.

It reminded the public that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes and heavy downpours with the possibility of flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

People are urged to stay inside to protect themselves from lightning if there is a storm.

Visit the Environment Canada website for up-to-date weather alerts.