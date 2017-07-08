Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Saskatchewan for Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake, Pierceland, the Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg.

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada indicated a low pressure system is likely to trigger thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It is moving from eastern Alberta into western Saskatchewan.



Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy rain may cause flash floods.