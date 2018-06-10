Severe thunderstorm expected in parts of Saskatchewan
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm in Saskatchewan Sunday.
Environment Canada says storm will bring wind gusts up to 110 km/h
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm in Saskatchewan Sunday.
They said the storm is likely to produce strong wind gusts, hail as large as ping-pong balls and heavy rain.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for some communities in the west-central region of the province.
The thunderstorm was tracked east of North Battleford Sunday morning, moving northeast at about 65 km/h.
Hail large enough to damage property is being detected through radar. Wind gusts up to 110 km/h are expected.
You can monitor alerts and forecasts on the Environment Canada website.