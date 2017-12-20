Colleen Hamblin has been with Burger Baron in Regina for more than 25 years and, during that time, she's done it all: cashier, cook and hostess. But most important to Hamblin is that she's been able develop a relationship with many of her customers.

"When people leave here, I like them to leave happy," said Hamblin.

'Everyone wants to feel that specialness.' - Colleen Hamblin

Hamlin says her workplace truly is a family affair. Her husband, Greg, runs the grill and their daughter Nicole — or "Nicky," as the customers call her — works the till. She says their customers are simply an extension of that family.

"I know who got married, who's having a baby, who's having a birthday. My kids, my husband, my customers — we are all together as one," said Hamblin.

Dick and Terry Theis are loyal customers at Burger Baron in Regina. They say the service keeps them coming back.

Loyal customers

Dick Theiss is a loyal customer. He eats at Burger Baron six out of seven days. He says the food is good, but that's not the only thing that keeps him coming back to the restaurant.

"They know you here. They welcome you. They treat you like a king here — they really do," said Theiss.

"Everyone wants to feel that specialness. The thing is if a person takes the time and goes out of their way to treat this person special, then they leave happy. And if I can make a difference to one person, they'll pass that along to someone else," said Hamblin.

Nicky, Colleen and Greg Hamblin work together at Burger Baron in Regina. Customers say that helps give it a family-like environment. (Nichole Huck/CBC )

Hamblin teared up when CBC told her she was being recognized for being extraordinary at her job.

"I didn't realize how big of an impact I had. A lot of people say, 'We come to see you Colleen' and I'm just teasing, 'No, it's the eggs.' But it's a really nice feeling, I'm very proud of what I do."

Hamblin credits her success to one simple thing: "I like to treat people how I want to be treated."

