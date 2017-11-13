Meadow Lake RCMP are searching for a man who they describe as armed and dangerous.

Police said they are investigating "a serious incident" which occurred in the northwestern Saskatchewan city.

The police did not disclose what the incident was.

They are searching for a man described as being about five feet eight inches in height and 102 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat which is the Burton brand, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing, and black Adidas track pants.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call RCMP.