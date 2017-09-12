Gusting, shifting winds on the weekend sustained northern Saskatchewan's dynamic wildfire situation, and the flames won't be extinguished anytime soon.

"We're talking hundreds of thousands of hectares here. They're not going out any time soon," Steve Roberts, Sask. wildfire management, said Monday.

"Weather may be coming, weather may be put off." He said that means the focus remains on stabilizing the fires threatening communities, so people can return home while work continues.

Despite difficult weather conditions, there hasn't been an increased risk to communities and crews continue to cut the fire's fuel, using aerial ignition.

Three large fires continue to threaten communities in the north and pose concern to the province. People have been evacuated from Jan Lake and Birch Portage because of the Granite fire, which has grown to be six times the size of Regina.

The Preston Fire burns mere kilometres away from Pelican Narrows had grown to be two and a half times the size of the city of Regina. Almost all residents have left the community.

Only the Wilkin Fire remained stable during the weekend at 6,000 hectares.

On Monday, 2,532 people were receiving assistance from the Ministry of Social Services. Of the evacuees, 825 were staying in Saskatoon and 1,707 in Prince Albert.

The province has asked some evacuees if they would transfer to Saskatoon.

"If we can even those numbers out a little bit it will provide a little bit more breathing room for the evacuated residents," Deanna Valentine, ‎Ministry of Social Services.

She said the disproportionate number strains the health care systems and the hotels. Some have volunteered to resettle, but the province would still like to see more.

However, it notes that many of the evacuees have family in Prince Albert.

The province said the decision to have people return to the community will be led by Chief Peter Beatty in consultation with provincial officials.

Commissioner of Fire Safety Duane McKay said they are always looking for a right time to return people home. He said the province has held regular briefings with community leaders.

"The decision to go back is really the local leaders', ​and that is under their authority that the people were taken out. We're in support of that."

As of Tuesday morning, 34 wildfires were active in the province. Five are not contained, meaning they are expected to grow in size. Firefighters are focused on protecting property threatened by six active wildfires and 19 require regular monitoring.

The fires are being tackled by more than 300 people, 21 helicopters, 15 pieces of heavy equipment and the provincial air tanker fleet.

There have been 326 wildfires in the province this year.