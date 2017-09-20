A semi-truck travelling on Ring Road in Regina rolled over in the early hours on Wednesday morning.
It happened at 4:30 a.m. CST when the semi travelling west-bound tried to merge on to Albert Street North.
Police, Fire and EMS are on the scene, and traffic in the area is restricted.
Police are asking members of the public to be aware of the traffic restriction for their morning commute.
