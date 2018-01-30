Any drivers heading north on Regina's Ring Road this morning will be diverted off around the McDonald Street exit, as well as the the Winnipeg Street on and off ramps.

That's due to a collision between a semi-trailer and a train just before 5 a.m. CST this morning. Traffic in the southbound lanes was flowing around 6:30 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries reported so far.

Police said commuters should expect delays until about 9 a.m. or so as crews clear the scene.

The crash happened in an industrial area on a level train crossing close to Winnipeg Street.

There was no damage to the train but the semi was leaking fluids. Just before 7 a.m., the train signals had their power cut and the train moved on.

There's no word from police on how the crash happened. Police said it was a "low-speed" collision.