National Energy Board investigators are looking into a second spill from a Tundra Energy pipeline in less than a month.

The NEB said an alarm went off at a Tundra Energy station near Storthoaks, Sask., early Tuesday afternoon. The 5,000-litre oil spill is 270 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The NEB has jurisdiction over the pipeline because it crosses a border into Manitoba. The earlier spill fell on a site that is regulated by the provincial government.

On Jan. 20, a pipeline owned by the Calgary-based company spilled 200,000 litres of oil near Stoughton, Sask. The spill on Ocean Man First Nation covered a 20-metre radius.

"There were no injuries; there was no fire; there was no one evacuated; there was no threat to public safety," said NEB spokesperson Tom Neufeld of the latest incident.

In a statement, Tundra Energy said all of the oil was contained on its site without any impact to the environment or landowners.

At last report, 28 of the 35 barrels — or 80 per cent of the oil — had been cleaned up.

The NEB notified the public of the spill a day and a half after it was reported. Last month's spill was reported by Tundra to the government on Jan. 20, while the public was notified on Jan. 23.

The NEB said its staff will follow up with Tundra to determine the cause of the incident.

Tundra buys pipeline from Enbridge

The pipeline, known as Westspur, was last inspected in July 2016.

In September 2016, Tundra purchased the South East Saskatchewan Pipeline System from Enbridge for a reported $1.075 billion.

The year before, the pipeline had been part of a larger company-wide audit on Enbridge by the NEB.

The Westspur line (in red) is owned by Tundra Energy. It crosses the Saskatchewan border with Manitoba and is the jurisdiction of the National Energy Board. (National Energy Board)

According to the NEB website, the Westspur pipeline consists of 390 kilometres of trunk pipelines and approximately 80 kilometres of gathering pipeline.

It transports crude oil collected from gathering systems and truck shipments, and natural gas liquids from the Steelman gas processing facility in southern Saskatchewan, to the Enbridge Mainline near Cromer, Man.

Cleanup of January spill continues

On Thursday, the provincial government provided this update on the Jan. 20 spill on Ocean Man First Nation:

Approximately 185,000 litres of oil has been recovered from the site and transported to a processing facility.

In addition, 5,084 tonnes of soil has been removed from the site. Removal of saturated soil will continue.

Excavation of the affected segment of line is complete.

The line has been purged, cut and removed.

The affected segment of line has been secured and shipped to Ontario for metallurgic testing and examination.

The investigation continues.