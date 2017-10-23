The passenger of a vehicle involved in a police chase over the weekend that ended with a man being shot by the RCMP now faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime in relation to the incident.

The 28-year-old woman was in the car with Brydon Bryce Whitstone, 22, when Battlefords RCMP started the pursuit on Saturday evening in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP were responding to a call from a man who reported being chased by the vehicle and being shot at by the occupants.

When the police were pursuing the suspect vehicle, it rammed into a police vehicle and became immobilized. RCMP say that in response, an officer shot and injured the driver: Whitstone.

He later died while being taken to hospital.

The woman suffered minor injuries from the incident. She was taken to hospital for treatment, and then released into custody.

The RCMP would not provide further details on what led to the woman's charge.

She is also charged with robbery and breach of a conditional sentence order unrelated to Saturday's events.

She appeared in court Monday morning and has been remanded in custody.

She is set to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court again Tuesday morning.