A sentenced inmate being held at the Regina Correctional Centre died Thursday.

The incident marks the second death at the facility in the last week, occurring only a day after a 48-year-old inmate on remand died after being found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.

Police, the Ministry of Justice and the Provincial Coroner's office will each conduct an investigation, according to an email sent to CBC by a ministry spokesperson. The Coroner's investigation will also eventually lead to an inquest.

The name of the deceased has not been released out of consideration for the family, the email said.