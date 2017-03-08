A second home on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation has been reduced to rubble after two brutal house fires within a week.

RCMP and the fire department from Loon Lake responded to the second fire Tuesday night at about 10:15 on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, which is located about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Officers said the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived and there was heavy smoke billowing out from the structure.

The flames were too severe to enter the structure, so Mounties said they called out repeatedly to anyone who may have been inside.

A woman and three children who live in the house weren't inside at the time and are safe. The community has a population of fewer than 1,400 people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Second fire in a week

This house was also destroyed by fire on March 1, 2017 on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in northern Sask. (Loon Lake RCMP)

Last Wednesday on March 1, another fire destroyed a home on the First Nation.

In that case, two police officers managed to save a man who ran back into a burning building twice, and was trapped by the flames.They also brought a woman out of the house.

The officers had originally been responding to an assault call.

Both the original assault call and the fire are still under investigation.