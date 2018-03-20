Skip to Main Content
Second-degree murder trial for Piapot First Nation death delayed after juror discharged

The jury was supposed to begin hearing evidence at the second-degree murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief Tuesday morning.

Tia Pinacie-Littlechief charged in 2015 death of Justin Crowe

Kendall Latimer · CBC News ·
Tia Pinacie-Littlechief is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Justin Crowe, which happened in October 2015. (CBC)

The trial of a woman charged with second-degree murder was delayed before it really began this week at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Tia Pinacie-Littlechief is accused of killing 27-year-old Justin Crowe on Oct. 27, 2015, on the Piapot First Nation. Pinacie-Littlechief was 20 years old at the time.

Jury selection lasted all day Monday and evidence was expected to be presented Tuesday morning. However, the trial was delayed after a juror was discharged. 

Justice Jeff Kalmakoff apologized for the "inconvenience and for the delay" and ordered the sheriff's office to summon more people for the purpose of forming a full jury again. 

Evidence will not be heard until a twelfth juror is selected. 

The Crown is expected to call 14 witnesses to testify at the trial, which is supposed to last seven days.

