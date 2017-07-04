A date has been set for a jury trial for the man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Celeste Yawney in Regina.

The trial will run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 17 at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

An investigation into the 33-year-old woman's death began on May 24, 2015, when police officers were called to a home on Ingersoll Crescent in Regina's Rosemont neighbourhood.

Police found the body of a woman inside the house, and announced the next day that second-degree murder charges had been laid against Duran Redwood, who was 26 at the time.

A close friend of Yawney's told CBC previously that the mother of two began dating Redwood in 2014, but the relationship languished over time.

According to court officials, Redwood was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in 2014 relating to an attack on Yawney.

Before her death, Yawney helped women at the YWCA in Regina who were experiencing domestic violence. She also counselled women on how to get out of difficult relationships.