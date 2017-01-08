It's supposed to be your day to shine — but four Saskatoon artists just happen to share their special day with each other.

Jordan Schwab, Hope Rosie, Silvana Shamo and Alexander Zimmerman all share a birthday on Jan. 25.

The four artists work together at Saskatoon Community Youth Arts Programming (SCYAP), and are holding a "birthday bash" themed art show to mark the occasion.

Zimmerman and Rosie first celebrated with an art show together last year. They decided to carry on the tradition this year, and asked their two other colleagues to join in.

"I was kind of excited to know someone has the same birthday as me," said Shamo.

Shamo added that she had always hated the cold winter day, but it made it more exciting to share it with others.

While the colleagues decided to make the most of their shared birthdays, some of them weren't always pumped about dividing the special day.

"For everybody else's birthday … they would get their own cake and stuff. For our birthday we had to share the cake, of course. But that's fine I guess," joked Rosie.

The art show, which opens Jan. 9, will allow each of the artists to represent the "birthday bash" theme differently.

"For almost all of our art, it's all separate and different. When I was thinking about us having the same birthday, we all have different personalities," said Schwab.

"I kind of just wanted to see what each of us individually would make. All the art is actually quite different."

The show runs until Jan. 27. The closing party is on their birthday, Jan. 25, and starts at 7 p.m.