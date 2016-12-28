Regina police are investigating after a robber used a screwdriver to threaten a convenience store clerk.

At around 12:45 a.m. CST Wednesday, a male entered the Mac's at the corner of Albert Street and 13th Avenue. He selected merchandise and went to the register, police said.

As the clerk scanned the items, the suspect went behind the counter, held a weapon to the cashier's neck and demanded money.

A store employee told CBC the weapon was a screwdriver. The cashier was unharmed.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the building.

Police searched the area but couldn't find him.

They're asking anyone with information to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.