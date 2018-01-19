Two people walked into a restaurant in Moose Jaw on Wednesday night and then proceeded to get into a fight over the bill. Police intervened and mediated the situation.

That was just one incident the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to in the hours between Wednesday and Thursday morning, a 24-hour period that included multiple traffic collisions, arrests and complaints about situations that were not what they seemed.

The restaurant fisticuffs occurred just before 11 p.m. CST that night, at a restaurant on the 1600 block of Main Street North.

About 20 minutes after that, police responded to another possible fight on the 1300 block of Algoma Avenue. A complainant had said their neighbours had been "throwing things" during a heated argument.

It turns out they had just moved into the home and were moving furniture.

Then, early Thursday morning, just before 2 a.m., police responded to a call on Wellington Drive. There were reports of people carrying flashlights into the rear entrance of a home.

When police arrived, the owner of the home explained that the people were simply painting doors. The electricity was shut off, so they used head lamps to illuminate the would-be canvasses.

During the early afternoon on Wednesday, police responded to an incident of someone who was very angry, allegedly throwing household goods from a vehicle.

When police arrived, it was explained the person was upset because they were moving a family member and had a flat tire.

Police also responded to a fraud call, vehicle collisions, various disputes and a case of mischief in which someone's recycling bin was moved so a vehicle could park.