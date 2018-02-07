Today Scott Moe attended his first 'bear pit', held by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, as the premier of the province.

And he seemed to emerge unscarred, with a round of applause to start things off.

Some of the issues raised to Moe and his cabinet include mental health in rural and remote parts of the province, pot revenue sharing with municipalities, and "gaps" in mental health and addictions services in the north.

Saskatchewan's mayors and councillors began throwing questions at Premier Scott Moe and and his government around 10:45 a.m. CST.

Moe unveiled his choices for cabinet last Friday and the group was officially sworn in.

While many cabinet ministers kept their old portfolios, Moe made some fairly large changes including moving MLA Bronwyn Eyre from her position as Minister of Education to the SaskWater and SaskEnergy file.

Two of Moe's fellow-leadership candidates were also giving new spots in his inner circle. Gord Wyant was appointed as Deputy Premier and Education Minister and Tina Beaudry-Mellor is now the Minister of Advanced Education.

Greg Ottenbreit, minister of rural and remote health, cast some doubt on the prospect of more beds for acute health care. He said the promise for more beds was one made by former Premier Brad Wall. Now that care has improved in that area, there's less need for more beds, he added,

Moe told the assembled mayors and councillors to expect about $241 million in revenue sharing in 2018-2019, which would be about $16 million less than the year previous.

As part of last year's budget, the province nixed grants-in-lieu, which were doled out to municipalities by SaskPower and SaskEnergy.

The provincial government later walked back the grants-in-lieu reduction for nine communities; however, Regina and Saskatoon were not part of the reversal.

The next provincial budget — Moe's first as premier — will be released April 10.