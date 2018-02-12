Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe spoke with reporters in Saskatoon regarding the not guilty verdict for the man charged in the death of Colten Boushie.

A replay of the media conference is available on the CBC Saskatchewan Facebook page.

Boushie, 22, was shot and killed after he and four others from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation drove onto Gerald Stanley's rural property near Biggar, Sask., in August 2016.

Stanley was charged with second-degree murder. During his trial, Stanley testified he never meant to kill anyone and the handgun he was holding went off accidentally.

On Friday, a jury in Battleford found Stanley not guilty.

The verdict touched off rallies across Canada supporting the Boushie family and calling for reforms to Canada's justice system.

On Saturday, Moe issued a statement that he heard the "deep disappointment" felt following the jury's decision.

"I am listening, our government is listening, and it is important that we continue to listen to the many voices involved in this discussion," the statement read.

He is expected to meet with the leadership of the FSIN and Tribal Council Chiefs from across Saskatchewan Monday.

As the jury began deliberations Thursday, Moe urged Saskatchewan residents to be respectful of each other — no matter what the verdict.