Scott Moe, who resigned from cabinet as environment minister earlier this week, has announced his candidacy for Saskatchewan Party leadership.

Moe, who represents the Rosthern-Shellbrook constituency, officially entered the race on Friday morning. His announcement came an hour after fellow MLA Jeremy Harrison announced he was dropping out of the race and throwing his support behind Moe.

The other four candidates running include Ken Cheveldayoff, Gord Wyant, Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Alanna Koch. All are former cabinet ministers in Wall's government except Koch, his former deputy minister.

Candidates have until Nov. 24 to file their nomination papers. Sask. Party members will elect a new leader—and by default, a new premier — in January 2018.

Wall announced this summer he was retiring from politics.