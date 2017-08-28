Scott Moe has resigned as Saskatchewan environment minister and is expected to join the race to replace Premier Brad Wall.

According to an email from the provincial government on Monday, Moe will make an announcement later this week.

If so, the number of people in the contest would be brought to six, including former deputy minister to the premier Alanna Koch, former parks minister Ken Cheveldayoff, former social services minister Tiny Beaudry-Mellor, former economy minister Jeremy Harrison and former justice minister Gord Wyant.

Moe was first elected to the Saskatchewan legislature in the 2011 provincial election. He was re-elected in 2016.

The Rosthern-Shellbrook MLA holds an agriculture degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Wall had given cabinet ministers until Aug. 28 to resign from their posts if they wanted to make a leadership bid.

Wall is stepping away from politics after 10 years as premier, and has said the province and the party will benefit from a fresh perspective.

The Saskatchewan Party is set to elect a new leader, who will ultimately become premier, on Jan. 27.