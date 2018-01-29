It's been a whirlwind few days for the next premier of Saskatchewan and it's only getting busier for Scott Moe.

On Monday, the premier-designate met with Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Solomon Schofield, who asked him to form government. Moe, 44, will be officially sworn in this week as will a new cabinet. The day has not yet been announced.

Since his dramatic win on Saturday evening in Saskatoon, Moe has been busy meeting with outgoing Premier Brad Wall, taking a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, all while his transition team tries to ensure a smooth move into his new position.

Moe said he had a "great conversation" with the prime minister and said he would be reaching out to Wall from time to time for advice and guidance.

Cabinet competition

Moe said choosing whom he surrounds himself with at the cabinet table will not be easy.

He had 23 caucus members back his campaign, including many cabinet ministers. Three of the leadership hopefuls he defeated were previously in cabinet as well.

He credited his predecessor for making the choice a tough one.

"(Wall) has built capacity across the government of Saskatchewan and there are many, many credible candidates that are more than capable of serving in cabinet," Moe said.

"It is a difficult decision and I'm learning already it quite likely might be one of the more difficult decisions for this position."

Both of these men are candidates for Moe's first cabinet. Gord Wyant (left) ran for leader while Saskatoon Southeast MLA Don Morgan backed Moe's campaign Saturday at the Saskatchewan Party leadership convention. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Moe said he hopes to have his staff in place within a week. Moe said the transition is being "quarterbacked" by Wall's former chief of staff Ken Krawetz and senior advisor Reg Downs.

"I wouldn't look for wholesale change both elected and unelected," Moe said.

"I hope to strike a balance to some degree of some renewal."

Moe defeated Alanna Koch on the final ballot. She had taken a leave from her position as deputy minister to the premier to run. On Saturday, she did not reveal what she plans to do in the future.

"I spoke to each of the leadership candidates that ran in the campaign and I'll be meeting with them again as soon we have the opportunity and we'll discuss opportunities for all of us as we move forward to participate in the Saskatchewan Party and the Saskatchewan Party government," Moe said.

Budget, campaign promises and marijuana discussed

Moe said his first priority as he forms government is the budget.

He wants to implement his campaign promises to stop PST on crop, life, accident and health insurance and commit $30 million toward education. It is not clear if these will come before or within the next budget. Moe said he wants to go over some of the policies his fellow leadership candidates raised during the campaign.

On marijuana legalization, Moe said he has heard 25 and 21 argued as the legal age to purchase but he wants to discuss it around the caucus table.

NDP interim opposition leader Nicole Sarauer told reporters on Monday the province is dragging its feet on marijuana policy and is putting municipalities at a disadvantage to develop their own rules before July 1.

Nicole Sarauer also said Moe should shake up cabinet, including Minister of Education Bronwyn Eyre, who she said has lost the respect of people in the educational profession in recent weeks.

"Mr. Moe should step up and answer the calls that many folks, in particular in the education sector, [are making] and do a shake-up that reflects the concerns that he should be hearing," Sarauer said.