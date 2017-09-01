After Friday, six candidates are expected to be vying for the job of Premier Brad Wall.

Scott Moe, who resigned from cabinet as environment minister earlier this week, will make an announcement in regards to the Saskatchewan Party leadership race in Saskatoon at 10 a.m. CST.

Moe, who represents the Rosthern-Shellbrook constituency, is expected to officially enter the race.

Doing so would bring the total number of candidates to six. All of them are former cabinet ministers to Wall except Alanna Koch, his former deputy minister.

Candidates have until Nov. 24 to file their nomination papers. Sask. Party members will elect a new leader—and by default, a new premier — in January 2018.

Wall announced this summer he was retiring from politics.