Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and British Columbia Premier John Horgan are the two most popular provincial leaders in Canada, according to the latest survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Moe and Horgan's approval ratings sit at 52 per cent, the highest approval rating of nine provinces polled.
Moe also has the highest percentage of people who are "unsure" — 23 per cent.
Moe was chosen to replace Brad Wall by Saskatchewan Party members in January and continued on the path of resisting a federal carbon tax.
In Moe's time as premier, Saskatchewan has been the only province or territory not to sign on to the federal government's Pan-Canadian Framework.
The province forfeited $62 million over a five-year period in funding by not ratifying the deal. The deal was "not worth" the cost a carbon tax could have on the province, according to Environment Minister Dustin Duncan.
Moe has committed to balancing the provincial budget by 2019-2020.
Pipeline battle not hurting Horgan: Angus Reid
On the west coast, Horgan has been engaged in an ongoing trade war with his Alberta counterpart, Rachel Notley. The two NDP leaders have been in disagreement about the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion.
Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute, said Horgan's increased approval shows that the Alberta-B.C. pipeline battle isn't hurting Horgan's approval rate.
"If anything, it's probably stoked a little bit of enthusiasm for the job Horgan is doing," she said.
There were 987 Saskatchewan residents surveyed online between March 6 and 15. A probabilistic sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
There were 604 British Columbia residents surveyed online between March 6 and 15. A probabilistic sample of this size would yield a margin of error of four per cent, 19 times out of 20.
