Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is one of the most popular leaders in Canada, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.

Moe's approval rating sits at 52 per cent, the highest approval rating of nine provinces polled. He's tied with British Columbia's premier, John Horgan.

Moe also has the highest percentage of people who are "unsure" — 23 per cent.

Moe was chosen to replace Brad Wall by Saskatchewan Party members in January and continued on the path of resisting a federal carbon tax.

In Moe's time as premier, Saskatchewan has been the only province or territory not to sign on to the federal government's Pan-Canadian Framework.

The province forfeited $62 million over a five-year period in funding by not ratifying the deal. The deal was "not worth" the cost a carbon tax could have on the province, according to Environment Minister Dustin Duncan.

Moe has committed to balancing the provincial budget by 2019-2020.