Around 600 people gathered at the Saskatchewan Science Centre in Regina to watch Monday's solar eclipse.
Lineups went around the building for the special eclipse viewing glasses that allow people to safely stare at the sun without damaging their retinas.
The glasses were provided to people who paid admission to watch Monday morning's Space Show.
A couple facts for today's #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/y5kvQFj2oA—
@ChristyCBC
- Eating the sun: How solar eclipses changed from terrible omen to tourist draw
- How people watched solar eclipses in the last century
Pinhole viewer? Use a tree. pic.twitter.com/1UHIUN4BHE—
@Ryder_Lee
The eclipse started at about 10:30 a.m. CST. Southern parts of the province saw about 80 per cent of the sun obscured at 11:46 a.m.
This was pretty cool. The little dots showed the eclipse. @SkScienceCentre #seeyqr #yqr pic.twitter.com/Q0BNauQ0tA—
@Solomomtravel
The Science Centre issued warnings that those who viewed the eclipse without the aid of special viewing glasses would suffer serious eye damage.
live update pic.twitter.com/gbVQdFPgsr—
@daM00N_
In fact, the centre said, staring directly at the sun during the eclipse is worse because your pupils will dilate to take in more light as the sun becomes obscured. Then, when the sun comes back out, the eyes will be flooded with light and cause even worse damage.