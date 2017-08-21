Around 600 people gathered at the Saskatchewan Science Centre in Regina to watch Monday's solar eclipse.

Lineups went around the building for the special eclipse viewing glasses that allow people to safely stare at the sun without damaging their retinas.

The glasses were provided to people who paid admission to watch Monday morning's Space Show.

A couple facts for today's #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/y5kvQFj2oA — @ChristyCBC

Pinhole viewer? Use a tree. pic.twitter.com/1UHIUN4BHE — @Ryder_Lee

The eclipse started at about 10:30 a.m. CST. Southern parts of the province saw about 80 per cent of the sun obscured at 11:46 a.m.

This was pretty cool. The little dots showed the eclipse. @SkScienceCentre #seeyqr #yqr pic.twitter.com/Q0BNauQ0tA — @Solomomtravel

The Science Centre issued warnings that those who viewed the eclipse without the aid of special viewing glasses would suffer serious eye damage.

In fact, the centre said, staring directly at the sun during the eclipse is worse because your pupils will dilate to take in more light as the sun becomes obscured. Then, when the sun comes back out, the eyes will be flooded with light and cause even worse damage.