City looking at scrapping transit fare for Regina school classes taking day trips

School students may soon be able to skip paying the fare when they use Regina Transit for school trips.

That change is suggested in a report slated to be submitted to city council's community and protective services committee on Thursday.

The move would allow greater flexibility for schools and daycares when planning school trips, according to the report.

The program would be limited to regularly scheduled transit routes and trips would have to be taken during weekday off-peak times (typically 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in order to be eligible. Classes could not exceed 35 people, and schools would have to contact the city and apply before the trip.

Paratransit would not be part of the program because of capacity issues.

The program, if approved, would follow similar programs in Kelowna, Kamloops and Saskatoon.

The city would lose about $4,000 in revenue per year if the program were to be adopted.