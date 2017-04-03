Two laptops were stolen from Regina-area school divisions late last year.

The thefts were revealed as part of the government's commitment to disclose losses of public money.

One laptop was stolen from an employee in the Prairie Valley School Division at the end of September.

The other was loaned to an intern in the Regina public school division, who left it in a vehicle from which it was stolen on Nov. 10, 2016.

The Regina school division says it will no longer loan school laptops as a result. In Prairie Valley, employees will be reminded how to safely store electronics.

Together, the laptops were worth about $2,000.