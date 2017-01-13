With slightly more moderate temperatures today, most school buses in Regina will be running.

That's after two days of no buses and wind chill temperatures in the –40 to –45 C range.



Both the Regina public and Regina Catholic systems said early Friday that the majority of their buses are running.

The only exception is paratransit buses with hydraulic lifts that have trouble functioning in the extreme cold.

Some cold weather warnings in effect

Environment Canada said the southeast section of the province was under an extreme cold weather warning on Friday morning, with temperatures in the –20s and –30s.

With the wind factored in, it will feel like it's in the –40s, the weather agency says.