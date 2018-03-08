Skip to Main Content
Regina Catholic Schools buses will be back on the roads Friday after massive snowfall

Notifications

Regina Catholic Schools buses will be back on the roads Friday after massive snowfall

Regina Catholic School Division buses will be hitting the streets again Friday, after a record snowfall grounded student transportation for the past week.

Division says parents may see delays as roads are not fully cleared

CBC News ·
School buses have not been running over the last four days in Regina due to the snow-clogged roads, but buses will be running Friday for Regina Catholic Schools. Students in the public school division do not have classes on Friday. (CBC)

Regina Catholic School Division buses will be hitting the streets again Friday, after a record snowfall grounded student transportation over the past week.

The division says yellow school buses, paratransit, cabs and charters will be running, but parents should expect some delays since not all the roads have been cleared of snow.

The city has started to clear residential streets, with plowing expected to take two weeks.

More than 35 centimetres of snow fell in Regina over the weekend and on Monday, leading to bus cancellations and headaches for motorists trying to travel snow-clogged roads.

It was Regina's heaviest snowfall since November of 2012, when 33 centimetres fall over three days.

There are no classes for Regina Public Schools students on Friday, which is a professional development day for teachers. The division says that it is hoping bus service will resume on Monday, but road conditions could cause some delays.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us