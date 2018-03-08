Regina Catholic Schools buses will be back on the roads Friday after massive snowfall

Regina Catholic School Division buses will be hitting the streets again Friday, after a record snowfall grounded student transportation over the past week.

The division says yellow school buses, paratransit, cabs and charters will be running, but parents should expect some delays since not all the roads have been cleared of snow.

The city has started to clear residential streets, with plowing expected to take two weeks.

More than 35 centimetres of snow fell in Regina over the weekend and on Monday, leading to bus cancellations and headaches for motorists trying to travel snow-clogged roads.

It was Regina's heaviest snowfall since November of 2012, when 33 centimetres fall over three days.

There are no classes for Regina Public Schools students on Friday, which is a professional development day for teachers. The division says that it is hoping bus service will resume on Monday, but road conditions could cause some delays.